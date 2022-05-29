IKEA Reveals First Products From Swedish House Mafia’s Collection for Music Creators

Sweden is home to some of the most iconic pop culture phenomenons including Spotify, Candy Crush, Skype, Swedish Fish, and ABBA. Now, two of the Nordic country’s most famous brands, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia, are collaborating to remix the signature IKEA FRAKTA bag.

Launching this fall, the collection will not only feature three new takes on the FRAKTA bag, but will also provide more than 20 furniture pieces, interior solutions, and accessories for up-and-coming music artists with limited means but unlimited creativity.

IKEA's remixed FRAKTA bag from Swedish House Mafia collection. c/o Press

Fashioned in Swedish House Mafia’s signature all-black style, the collection is built for the functional needs that music creators have while on the go. It includes a bag for cables, cords, and other necessary accessories, a laptop bag, and one larger bag for vinyl records.

“FRAKTA is one of those IKEA classics that everyone has,” says Swedish House Mafia in a press release shared with EDM.com. “We wanted to do our take on it from a music creation perspective depending on what type of gear you carry with you on the go.”

IKEA's remixed FRAKTA bag from the Swedish House Mafia collection. c/o Press

With this partnership, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia are making everyday life easier for music creators and enthusiasts. The three remixed FRAKTA bags are just the first products to be revealed from the upcoming collection. More products from the collaboration for music creators will be revealed during IKEA Festival at BASE in Milan on June 9th for Milan Design Week 2022.

