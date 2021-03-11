Ilan Bluestone Drops New Single and Announces Sophomore Album, "IMPULSE"

As one of the more popular trance acts on the revered Anjunabeats label, Ilan Bluestone has consistently managed to stay at the forefront of progressive and trance music for nearly a decade. His 2018 debut album Scars encapsulated the high-energy sounds Bluestone produced alongside soulful and emotional poetic writing. Three years later, Bluestone is aiming to recreate that success with his follow-up album, Impulse.

Set to arrive in May 2021, Impulse will find Bluestone at his most personal. "This album is an 18 track voyage through my impulsive thought process of production & sound design, feelings and emotions that guided me to create it," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I grew up producing music on ‘Impulse Tracker’; software which was beyond my comprehension at the age of 10. But, I was determined to master how to use it to compose melodies to give me that spine tingling feeling."

Standing tall as the introductory track to Impulse is Bluestone's newest single, "Stranger To Your Love," a collaboration with Ellen Smith. As the record's lead cut, the song was recently featured on label head Above & Beyond's "Group Therapy" radio show as its record of the week. Lyrically, Smith conveys the grief of a lover's abrupt dismissal, finding herself an outsider in her partner's eyes.

Alongside new music from the British producer, Impulse will also contain Bluestone's recent singles "Hold On" with Alex Clare and Maor Levi, "Rule The World" with Jan Burton, and "Paid For Love" with Gid Sidgwick. Other artists lending their talents to the project include Giuseppe De Luca, EL Waves, Alex Clare, OTIOT, and Laura Zay.

Impulse is due out May 7th, 2021. The album is available to pre-order standalone or bundled together with Bluestone's debut album, Scars. A limited run of signed vinyl copies can be found exclusively on the Anjuna Music Store. You can listen to Bluestone's latest single "Stranger To Your Love" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ILAN BLUESTONE:

Facebook: facebook.com/ibluestone

Twitter: twitter.com/ibluestone

Instagram: instagram.com/ibluestone

Spotify: spoti.fi/3etvtbR