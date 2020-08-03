Social Distancing Ignored at Illegal Rave Under New York City's Kosciuszko Bridge

As New York City bars and nightclubs remain closed due to the impact of COVID-19, an illegal rave took place under Brooklyn's Kosciuszko Bridge last Saturday, August 1st, 2020.

According to a report published in the New York Post, several people wore masks, including the DJ. However, footage circulating on social media paints a different picture, as hundreds of revelers are seen partying with a disregard for social distancing guidelines.

An Instagram user shared footage of the illicit rave, which you can watch below.

The news arrives after "Safe & Sound," a widely panned electronic music show in the Hamptons headlined by The Chainsmokers that devolved into a full-blown concert devoid of social distancing despite being promoted as a drive-in event.

Following the event, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's Department of Health would conduct an investigation into the purported disregard of safety guidelines. "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health," Cuomo said.