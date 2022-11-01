Skip to main content
Italy's Prime Minister Shuts Down Illicit, Three-Day Halloween Rave

Giorgia Meloni's government is now considering jail time for those who choose to host illegal raves.

Pavel Pjatakov

Giorgia Meloni's government is now considering jail time for those who choose to host illegal raves.

A three-day rave was shut down in the Modena region of Italy after drawing nearly 3,000 attendees, many of whom were believed to be international travelers, Reuters reports.

"Witchtrek 2K22" was scheduled to end on Tuesday following the Halloween holiday, but Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, who is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's newly appointed cabinet, ordered the unauthorized gathering be disbanded immediately.

Meloni, the leader of Italy's national conservative party, Brothers of Italy, previously had been critical of her predecessor, Luciana Lamorgese, whom she believed to be more accommodative towards raves, according to The Guardian. Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister and was sworn in on October 22nd.

Meloni's government is now currently mulling over the possibility of harsher sentences for those who host unauthorized raves. Organizers of such events in the future may have all their equipment seized from the event premises and additionally face between three and six years in jail.

Ultimately, "Witchtrek 2K22" was disbanded seemingly without incident as police arrived during the day and sent attendees home.

