Italy's Prime Minister Shuts Down Illicit, Three-Day Halloween Rave
A three-day rave was shut down in the Modena region of Italy after drawing nearly 3,000 attendees, many of whom were believed to be international travelers, Reuters reports.
"Witchtrek 2K22" was scheduled to end on Tuesday following the Halloween holiday, but Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, who is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's newly appointed cabinet, ordered the unauthorized gathering be disbanded immediately.
Meloni, the leader of Italy's national conservative party, Brothers of Italy, previously had been critical of her predecessor, Luciana Lamorgese, whom she believed to be more accommodative towards raves, according to The Guardian. Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister and was sworn in on October 22nd.
Meloni's government is now currently mulling over the possibility of harsher sentences for those who host unauthorized raves. Organizers of such events in the future may have all their equipment seized from the event premises and additionally face between three and six years in jail.
Recommended Articles
5 Reasons Why Seismic Dance Event Is a Must-Visit for Fans of Techno and House Music
Seismic Dance Event continues to up the ante and this year's landmark 5th edition is likely to bring about their most ambitious fest yet.
Phoenix Collaborated With Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter for New Album, "Alpha Zulu"
Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars revealed that Bangalter played an integral role in the recording process of "Alpha Zulu," the band's seventh full-length album.
Disco Fever In LA: Insomniac Gears Up for Inaugural "Disco Trip" Event
Disco fans can grab their flare pants and go-go boots to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G and more.
Ultimately, "Witchtrek 2K22" was disbanded seemingly without incident as police arrived during the day and sent attendees home.