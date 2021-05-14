ILLENIUM Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Fallen Embers"

The end of the road to ILLENIUM's fourth studio album, Fallen Embers, is finally in sight.

Illenials have a big summer ahead of them after the future bass superstar announced the release date of his fourth studio albumthe first since 2019's Ascend—which will drop on streaming platforms on Friday, July 16th, 2021. He took to social media today to announce the news.

We don't know much about the mouthwatering Fallen Embers, but what we do know at this time is worth the hype. The album will feature ILLENIUM's aching, Annika Wells-assisted "Nightlight," the punk-inspired "Paper Thin" with Tom DeLonge and Angels & Airwaves, "Hearts on Fire" with Dabin and Lights, and "First Time" with iann dior.

In April ILLENIUM fanned the flames of the album by previewing one of its most anticipated tracks, a roaring dubstep number created alongside Excision and HALIENE. He then went on to drop the curtain on a soaring Fallen Embers cut with SLANDER and Krewella, dropping the song live at Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Festival.

ILLENIUM has also teased collabs with Dillon Francis and William Black in recent weeks, but no word yet on whether or not they will appear on Fallen Embers.

