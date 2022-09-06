ILLENIUM Announces Fifth Album
It seems the embers of ILLENIUM's new chapter aren't even close to flickering out.
After garnering his first Grammy nomination for last year's Fallen Embers LP, the electronic music superstar has revealed a new album in the works.
Fallen Embers marked somewhat of the end of an era for ILLENIUM, who forged a new creative path divergent from his career-defining work, a triptych of albums called Ashes, Awake and Ascend. He ultimately bid adieu by way of a momentous stadium show in Las Vegas, "Trilogy," turning back the clock to those fan-favorite records over the course of the soul-stirring night, which he said was the biggest headlining show of his career at the time.
ILLENIUM will now set his sights on his fifth album, which he announced via Twitter today.
He recently dropped a soaring song with Teddy Swims, "All That Really Matters," and has confirmed the impending release of "From the Ashes," a long-awaited collab with Skylar Grey. However, at the time of writing, mum's the word on whether or not these tracks will appear on ILLENIUM's new album. He's also yet to reveal a title or release date.
Check out ILLENIUM's announcement below.
