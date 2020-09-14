Illenium is Premiering the Official "Nightlight" Music Video Tomorrow

Illenium took to social media today to tease the premiere of the official video for his latest single "Nightlight."

The future bass kingpin announced the impending premiere on Twitter, sharing a sneak peek into the video as well. The visuals appear to be signature Illenium, as the teaser features a haunting look into a dark, cavernous mountain range with nothing but the pitter-patter of rain and the spellbinding sound of thunder in the distance.

Illenium fans should mark their calendars for tomorrow, September 15th at 3PM ET (12PM PT) to tune into the "Nightlight" video's premiere via his YouTube channel.

For a deep dive into "Nightlight" and what Illenium has in the pipeline, check out our recent interview here.

