Illenium Announces Reddit AMA Tomorrow

A few days after announcing a brand new single and sending his fanbase into a rabbit hole of anticipation, Illenium is coming to the fore to answer their questions.

The future bass star recently shared the news of the release of his forthcoming single "Nightlight," teasing the track on social media with branded artwork right out of the spellbinding Illenium playbook. Following the announcement, he took to Facebook to invite fans to an upcoming Reddit AMA tomorrow, August 28th at 1PM. "Riding into my AMA on reddit r/music this Friday at 1pm pst like..." he wrote in the caption, which is accompanied by a hilarious photo of him lifting weights in a denim jacket on an exercise bike.

Check out the announcement below ahead of the release of "Nightlight," which will officially drop at midnight tonight (9PM PT). Fans can still pre-save the track here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG