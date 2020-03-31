Illenium Announces Release Date for Excision Collab, "Feel Something"

After several months of waiting, Illenium and Excision's collaboration, "Feel Something," is ready to be released. The two producers famously teased they were together in the studio last July working on a then-untitled single. In September of 2019, the two debuted "Feel Something" during a back-to-back set at Lost Lands, but the details of its release have been murky until today.

Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) has announced the track will be available this week. Listening to the the teaser Miller shared it's clear the two titans of bass have found synergy in the studio with the perfect blend of stringed riffs, cathartic melodic leads, and voluminous bass. I Prevail manage to command a powerful vocal presence on the song despite an instrumental that is otherwise packed to capacity.

In 2018, Illenium and Excision brought on of the biggest collaborations of the year to fruition with "Gold (Stupid Love)." The cut later appeared on Excision's most recent LP, Apex, which was released that same year.

The wait for "Feel Something" will soon be over. Pre-save it today and stay tuned for the full release on April 3rd.

