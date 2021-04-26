Watch ILLENIUM Debut Unreleased Collab With SLANDER and Krewella at Ubbi Dubbi Festival

ILLENIUM's upcoming "Fallen Embers" album is shaping up to be his biggest yet.
Ubbi Dubbi Festival went down in Texas over the weekend as one of the first normalized EDM festivals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering how big of a moment it was for the dance music community, many of the festival's performers took the opportunity to debut brand new music.

Such was the case with ILLENIUM, who dropped a brand new collab with SLANDER and Krewella before a wild crowd. With it soaring future bass drop, the song has all the elements of a signature, heart-wrenching ILLENIUM tune. SLANDER, who teased the track earlier in the month of April, have gravitated towards dubstep in recent years, so fans of their older music will be delighted at the direction here.

Check out a clip of the drop below.

The song will appear on the future bass superstar's upcoming Fallen Embers LP, his fourth studio album and first since 2019's Ascend. ILLENIUM recently teased one of the album's other high-profile collaborations, a monster track alongside Excision and HALIENE. You can listen to that preview here.

