Illenium to Go B2B with Excision at Bass Canyon 2020

Last year, attendees of Excision's heavy bass music festival Lost Lands were treated to a headline back-to-back set between him and Illenium. Today they announced plans to once again alternate on the decks at the 2020 edition of Bass Canyon, which will return to the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from August 28th-30th.

Both Excision (real name Jeff Abel) and Illenium (real name Nicholas Miller) shared the news via social media, revealing that tickets to the festival will go on sale Wednesday, March 4th. No additional headliners have been announced at the time of writing.

Abel and Miller were first slated for a B2B at Global Dance Festival in Morrison, Colorado last year. After severe storms and lightning strike warnings forced organizers to cancel the second day of the gathering, they instead spent time in the studio working on a collaboration that they later debuted at Lost Lands.

As more information becomes available, you can find it on the Bass Canyon website.

