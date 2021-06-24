ILLENIUM Shares Tracklist and Collaborators of New Album "Fallen Embers"

Ahead of his massive "Trilogy" arena show next month, ILLENIUM has revealed the tracklist for his hotly anticipated fourth album, Fallen Embers.

With a little over three weeks to go until it hits the airwaves, fans are desperate for any information they can get regarding the album. On Twitter, he shared an image of the full tracklist and collaborators who will be joining him on the release.

As you can see, a number of these tracks have been released in previous months including "Paper Thin" with Tom Delonge and Angels & Airwaves, "Nightlight" with Annika Wells, and "Hearts on Fire" with Dabin and Lights. Other tracks like "In My Mind" with Excision and HALIENE and "Lay It Down" with Krewella and SLANDER were teased in the spring but have not yet hit streaming platforms.

Those who really can't wait until the full release are in luck, as ILLENIUM added a special 20-minute Fallen Embers preview to his upcoming Trilogy show in Vegas. Fans will be able to watch from home after he announced that the entire show will be livestreamed by Tixr.

Fallen Embers is slated for release on Friday, July 16th, 2021. You can pre-save album here.

