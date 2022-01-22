Amid Personal Skiing Vacation, ILLENIUM Headlines Back-to-Back Dates at X Games 2022

The X Games is doubling up their dose of ILLENIUM with the return of X Fest 2022.

Joining headlining performers Goth Babe, Louis The Child, and Ferg, ILLENIUM is slated to headline two nights at Belly Up, where he earned his stripes during his rise through the dance music ranks.

ILLENIUM tells the Aspen Times that he particularly enjoys his returns to perform in Colorado, where he pursued music classes at CU Denver in 2013. The Grammy-nominated Fallen Embers producer explains that he had been planning a ski trip in Aspen over the very same weekend when he received the call to headline a pair of shows.

ILLENIUM's return is particularly fitting given he previously played for a crowd of 5,000 at the Buttermilk Ski Resort, home of the 2020 X Games, immediately prior to the onset of the pandemic. Since the subsequent release of his Fallen Embers, his celebrated fourth album, he's secured some of the highest-profile performances of his career, such as a stadium-packed performance at Sin City's Allegiant Stadium and a trifecta of sets at Denver's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

ILLENIUM took the stage on Friday and will do so again Saturday, January 22nd. For more information and tickets to Saturday's event, visit the Belly Up website.

