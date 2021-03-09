ILLENIUM Announces Release Date for Upcoming Single With iann dior, "First Time"

Earlier in the month, ILLENIUM teased that his next single would be released soon. In an effort to give some lucky fans the chance to hear what's on the way, he met up with three of them to hand-deliver a flash drive containing a short snippet of the unreleased track.

Now, ILLENIUM has announced that the tune, a collaboration with iann dior called "First Time," will be released at the end of the week. Giving fans an extra incentive ahead of the release, he said that each one who pre-saves the single will have a chance to win free tickets to his next show in their area.

As previously mentioned, three fans were each given a USB containing 10 seconds of "First Time." The fans have since joined forces and combined their previews to form a 30-second glimpse into the track. The complete teaser was shared by a popular fan page dedicated to ILLENIUM.

"First Time" by ILLENIUM and iann dior is slated for release on Friday, March 12th, 2021. You can pre-save the upcoming collaborative single here.

