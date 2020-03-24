Does Illenium have Collabs with Bastille, Seven Lions and More on the Way?

Does Illenium have Collabs with Bastille, Seven Lions and More on the Way?

If a screen shot of his project files are any indication, the answer is yes.
Author:
Publish date:

Between The ChainsmokersExcisionJon Bellion and others, Illenium boasts an all-star list of collaborators. It looks like it may soon grow a longer, as the Denver DJ/producer appears to have project files for songs with Bastille, Seven LionsWooliDabin and Annika Wells.

Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) recently went on a live stream via Twitch. As can be seen in a screen shot taken by a vigilant fan while Miller’s screen was shared, project files whose file names include the aforementioned artists were visible at certain points.

Illenium collab project files.

Miller’s rapid rise in the EDM world saw perhaps its biggest peaks last year. 2019 marked not only the release of his aptly titled album, ASCEND, but his debut headline show at NYC’s famous Madison Square Garden.

At the time of writing, Miller has yet to formally announce any of the aforementioned collaborations or share when they might be released.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/illeniumofficial

Related