ILLENIUM Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Collaboration With Excision and HALIENE: Watch

ILLENIUM Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Collaboration With Excision and HALIENE: Watch

The duo's third collaboration sounds like their biggest to date.
Author:
Publish date:

ILLENIUM/Excision

The duo's third collaboration sounds like their biggest to date.

As if the hype surrounding ILLENIUM's upcoming fourth studio album couldn't be any more explosive, he has poured gasoline on the flames by sharing a preview of an unreleased Fallen Embers cut with Excision and HALIENE.

ILLENIUM took to Twitter to post a studio clip containing audio of the collab, which sounds like it could be their biggest yet. Fans are safe to look forward to a monster vocal-driven, hybrid bass tune, packed with signature production elements of both artists. The video offers a glimpse into HALIENE's typically stunning vocals as well as two drops—one rooted in euphoric melodic dubstep and the other in heavy-hitting, screeching dubstep. You can guess which drop can be attributed to who.

Check out the video below.

Excision hinted at the collaboration last week, sliding in the reply section of an ILLENIUM album announcement tweet with a cryptic comment that was tantamount to torture for bass music fans. While they can now revel in the audio preview, a release date and official title have yet to be announced.

The track will be the third original to be released by ILLENIUM and Excision. The two bass music superstars collaborated back in July 2018 on "Gold (Stupid Love)" before teaming up again in the spring of 2020 for "Feel Something."

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Electro Track

It sounds an awful lot like Lights on the vocals.

dillon francis illenium
NEWS

Dillon Francis Teases Upcoming Collaboration With ILLENIUM

A dream collaboration is in the works between ILLENIUM and Dillon Francis, who are both performing at Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful in September.

RL Grime ISOxo
NEWS

RL Grime Shares Preview of Massive Upcoming Collaboration With ISOxo, "Stinger": Listen

A trap music vet is colliding with one of the genre's most promising artists.

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Sullivan King Has a Collaboration With Excision in the Works

Third time's the charm for these dubstep titans.

Excision and Illenium
NEWS

Excision and Illenium Tease Upcoming Collaboration

The duo's canceled performance led them to the studio instead.

Excision and Illenium
NEWS

Illenium to Go B2B with Excision at Bass Canyon 2020

It looks like this is turning into a regular thing.

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

Excision and Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM Shares Title of Fourth Album, Excision Hints At Collaboration

"Fallen Embers" is right around the corner.