ILLENIUM Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Collaboration With Excision and HALIENE: Watch

As if the hype surrounding ILLENIUM's upcoming fourth studio album couldn't be any more explosive, he has poured gasoline on the flames by sharing a preview of an unreleased Fallen Embers cut with Excision and HALIENE.

ILLENIUM took to Twitter to post a studio clip containing audio of the collab, which sounds like it could be their biggest yet. Fans are safe to look forward to a monster vocal-driven, hybrid bass tune, packed with signature production elements of both artists. The video offers a glimpse into HALIENE's typically stunning vocals as well as two drops—one rooted in euphoric melodic dubstep and the other in heavy-hitting, screeching dubstep. You can guess which drop can be attributed to who.

Check out the video below.

Excision hinted at the collaboration last week, sliding in the reply section of an ILLENIUM album announcement tweet with a cryptic comment that was tantamount to torture for bass music fans. While they can now revel in the audio preview, a release date and official title have yet to be announced.

The track will be the third original to be released by ILLENIUM and Excision. The two bass music superstars collaborated back in July 2018 on "Gold (Stupid Love)" before teaming up again in the spring of 2020 for "Feel Something."

