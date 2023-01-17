"The Core Sound of Who I Am": ILLENIUM Reveals Fifth Album and World Tour

Illenials, strap in.

Fresh off his first-ever Grammy nomination for his last album, ILLENIUM is doubling down by releasing his fifth LP in 2023. He took to social media today to reveal his upcoming self-titled album, ILLENIUM, which is due out on April 28th.

"To me, a self titled album is the core sound of who I am," ILLENIUM wrote. "I see this album and it’s story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh."

The cover art of ILLENIUM's self-titled album. Max Hay

The "Trilogy" refers to ILLENIUM's early, career-defining work, a triptych of albums that began with 2016's Ashes. His scintillating fourth album, Fallen Embers, effectively marked the end of an era for the dance music superstar, who bid adieu by way of a massive "Trilogy" stadium show in Las Vegas.

ILLENIUM also revealed a world tour, which will feature a full band and kick off in the summer.

"[ILLENIUM is] made to be played live, with a band, and we’re bringing it on a world tour this summer/fall. I’ll announce tour dates later this week! Thank you all so much for your love and continued support and for letting me create whatever I want."

