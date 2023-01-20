"The Core Sound of Who I Am": ILLENIUM Reveals Fifth Album and World Tour
Illenials, strap in.
Fresh off his first-ever Grammy nomination for his last album, ILLENIUM is doubling down by releasing his fifth LP in 2023. He took to social media today to reveal his upcoming self-titled album, ILLENIUM, which is due out on April 28th. Fans can pre-save the record now.
"To me, a self titled album is the core sound of who I am," ILLENIUM wrote. "I see this album and it’s story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh."
The "Trilogy" refers to ILLENIUM's early, career-defining work, a triptych of albums that began with 2016's Ashes. His scintillating fourth album, Fallen Embers, effectively marked the end of an era for the dance music superstar, who bid adieu by way of a massive "Trilogy" stadium show in Las Vegas.
ILLENIUM also revealed a world tour, which will feature a full band and kick off at the Gorge Amphitheatre in May. The pre-sale for 'ILLENIUM Live" starts on Tuesday, January 24th at 10am local time here.
Recommended Articles
Slither Into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for DJ Sets From Kaskade, Subtronics, More In 2023
The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel.
Watch the Trippy Animated Music Video for Subtronics and Ganja White Night's "Womp Portal"
The new collaboration is the follow-up to Subtronics and Ganja White Night's 2019 track, "Headband."
"The Core Sound of Who I Am": ILLENIUM Reveals Fifth Album and World Tour
The reveal of the album came with the release of a new single, "Luv Me A Little," a soaring collaboration with Nina Nesbitt.
The reveal of ILLENIUM came with the release of a new single, "Luv Me A Little," a collaboration with Nina Nesbitt. Longtime diehards of the chart-topping producer will resonate with the track thanks to its melancholic chords and soaring drop, which have become signatures of the ILLENIUM sound.
Take a listen to "Luv Me A Little" below and find the song on streaming platforms here.
ILLENIUM Tour Dates 2023
North America
May 27 – George, WA @ The Gorge
May 28 – George, WA @ The Gorge
Jun 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Jun 4 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Areana at Harveys
Jun 8 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
Jun 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Jun 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Jun 17 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*
Jun 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
Jun 21 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Jun 23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
Jun 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Jun 28 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
Jun 30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jul 1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Jul 2 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Jul 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Jul 8 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
Jul 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
Jul 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jul 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Jul 21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Jul 22 – Bridgeview, IL @ SeatGeek Stadium
Europe
Oct 11 – Barcelona, Spain
Oct 13 – Milan, Italy
Oct 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 21 – Brussels, Belgium
TBA – London, England
TBA – Paris, France
Australia
Nov 25 – Sydney, Australia
Dec 1 – Melbourne, Australia
Dec 2 – Brisbane, Australia
Follow ILLENIUM:
Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG