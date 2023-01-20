"The Core Sound of Who I Am": ILLENIUM Reveals Fifth Album and World Tour

Illenials, strap in.

Fresh off his first-ever Grammy nomination for his last album, ILLENIUM is doubling down by releasing his fifth LP in 2023. He took to social media today to reveal his upcoming self-titled album, ILLENIUM, which is due out on April 28th. Fans can pre-save the record now.

"To me, a self titled album is the core sound of who I am," ILLENIUM wrote. "I see this album and it’s story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh."

The "Trilogy" refers to ILLENIUM's early, career-defining work, a triptych of albums that began with 2016's Ashes. His scintillating fourth album, Fallen Embers, effectively marked the end of an era for the dance music superstar, who bid adieu by way of a massive "Trilogy" stadium show in Las Vegas.

ILLENIUM also revealed a world tour, which will feature a full band and kick off at the Gorge Amphitheatre in May. The pre-sale for 'ILLENIUM Live" starts on Tuesday, January 24th at 10am local time here.

The reveal of ILLENIUM came with the release of a new single, "Luv Me A Little," a collaboration with Nina Nesbitt. Longtime diehards of the chart-topping producer will resonate with the track thanks to its melancholic chords and soaring drop, which have become signatures of the ILLENIUM sound.

Take a listen to "Luv Me A Little" below and find the song on streaming platforms here.

North America

May 27 – George, WA @ The Gorge

May 28 – George, WA @ The Gorge

Jun 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jun 4 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Areana at Harveys

Jun 8 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

Jun 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Jun 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Jun 17 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

Jun 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Jun 21 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Jun 23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jun 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Jun 28 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Jun 30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul 1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 2 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Jul 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Jul 8 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

Jul 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Jul 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jul 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jul 21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Jul 22 – Bridgeview, IL @ SeatGeek Stadium



Europe

Oct 11 – Barcelona, Spain

Oct 13 – Milan, Italy

Oct 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 21 – Brussels, Belgium

TBA – London, England

TBA – Paris, France



Australia

Nov 25 – Sydney, Australia

Dec 1 – Melbourne, Australia

Dec 2 – Brisbane, Australia



