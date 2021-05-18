"Biggest Headline Show Yet": ILLENIUM Teases Special Trilogy Concert

ILLENIUM will soon announce a special "Trilogy" show dedicated to his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.
Maddie Córdoba

2021 looks like it's going to be a career year for ILLENIUM. The famed dance music producer seems to have emerged from the pandemic with a vengeance, announcing a dizzying amount of shows and music releases.

As the release of his hotly anticipated fourth studio album Fallen Embers looms, ILLENIUM will be turning back to the clock to its three predecessors: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend. He took to Twitter yesterday to tease a special "Trilogy" show, which he called his "biggest headline show yet." Planned before the onset of the pandemic, it will consist of three sets dedicated to each album.

"Who still wants a 'Trilogy' show? 3 sets, Ashes, Awake, and Ascend," he tweeted. "I was planning this over a year ago and then the pandemic hit. I finally found the perfect location and this is going to be my biggest headline show yet."

In April ILLENIUM announced his own curated destination music festival, Ember Shores, taking place in Cancún in December 2021. He then went on to share the news of a three-night run at Colorado's fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre this fall from October 7th to 9th. One of those concerts has been pegged as a "Throwback" set, which could bear similarities to the upcoming show in question.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled on ILLENIUM's socials below for the official announcement. We'll also update this article to reflect the location, date, and ticketing information.

Fallen Embers is due out on streaming platforms on Friday, July 16th, 2021. You can dive back into ILLENIUM's first three albums below.

