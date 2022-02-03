ILLENIUM Is Working On New Music With The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers and ILLENIUM have reunited.

The chart-topping music producers, who teamed up back in July 2019 for the global dance hit "Takeaway," returned to the studio and are now working on new music. Both ILLENIUM and The Chainsmokers took to social media to share the news.

The Chainsmokers ended a three-year hiatus from releasing original music last week, when they unveiled a brand new track called "High." It's the first single off their upcoming fourth album, which ILLENIUM called "refreshing and timeless" in a tweet shared yesterday.

"Just got home from @TheChainsmokers house and got to listen to their new music. Shits fkn fire af," ILLENIUM gushed. "Extremely refreshing and timeless music."

The Chainsmokers have been busy in the studio as they prepare to drop the new album, tentatively titled TCS4. Mum's the word on whether or not ILLENIUM's collaboration will appear on the record.

"It incorporates all these sounds that we've loved from our entire lives of listening to music," said The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart of the duo's forthcoming album. "And it's exciting to press play… cultivating your creativity is one of the hardest things to do. And we landed back in that little wave and ever since then, I think we've been more inspired now than we have in the past four years. And so we're excited to show everybody all the stuff we're making."

