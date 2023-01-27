Here's the Tracklist of ILLENIUM's Upcoming 5th Studio Album
The tracklist of ILLENIUM's upcoming fifth studio album appears to have been leaked.
Details about the self-titled album, ILLENIUM, appear on a listing published by Urban Outfitters, who are selling exclusive vinyl as part of a limited run of 1,000 copies. The leak was first unearthed by the illeniumINTEL Twitter account.
The lifestyle corp's shop page indicates the album will feature a slew of high-profile collaborators across 16 tracks, such as Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, Travis Barker and JVKE, among others. ILLENIUM also includes a collaboration with electronic music stars Wooli and Grabbitz, "You Were Right."
EDM.com has reached out to ILLENIUM's team to confirm the legitimacy of the tracklist but they did not immediately respond.
Recommended Articles
Here's the Tracklist of ILLENIUM's Upcoming 5th Studio Album
ILLENIUM's self-titled album will feature Avril Lavigne, All Time Low and Travis Barker, according to a vinyl shop page published by Urban Outfitters.
ODESZA Had the Smallest Touring Carbon Footprint of All Electronic Artists In 2022: Study
ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" tour was the most eco-friendly of all electronic music acts last year.
"Rezzmau5": Rezz Reveals First-Ever B2B DJ Set With deadmau5 In 2023
"I went to this festival when I was 16 and saw deadmau5 close it out, which inspired me to later make music myself," Rezz said.
The dance music superstar recently revealed the release date of ILLENIUM, April 28th, as well as an upcoming world tour. Fans can pre-save the record now.
"To me, a self titled album is the core sound of who I am," ILLENIUM wrote. "I see this album and it’s story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh."
ILLENIUM Album Tracklist
1. Starfall
2. All That Really Matters (feat. Teddy Swims)
3. Worst Day (feat. MAX)
4. From the Ashes (feat. Skylar Grey)
5. Lifeline (feat. jxdn)
6. Eyes Wide Shut (feat. Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker)
7. Shivering (feat. Spiritbox)
8. You Were Right (feat. Grabbitz & Wooli)
9. Insanity (feat. American Teeth)
10. Drwn
11. Other Side (feat. Vera Blue)
12. I Want You 2 (Stay)
13. With All My Heart (feat. JVKE)
14. Back To You (feat. All Time Low)
15. Nothing Ever After (feat. Motionless In White)
16. Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt)