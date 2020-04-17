Imagine Festival Announces Plans to Return to Former TomorrowWorld Venue, Bouckaert Farm, This September

While the latest festival news has consisted mainly of postponements and cancellations, Imagine Music Festival delivered some potentially positive news yesterday. On Thursday, April 16th, the festival announced via social media that it plans to host its seventh annual event on September 18-20 at none other than Bouckaert Farms, the former site of TommorowWorld.

Since 2014, Imagine Music Festival (IMF) has maintained its reputation for being one of the top independent festivals in the southeast. Each year, it commands a diverse lineup from top-to-bottom—one that pulls from big room, trance, house, bass, and trap and has repeatedly booked acts like Bassnectar, Tipper, Claude VonStroke, Above & Beyond, and more. While originally hosted in Atlanta's Masquerade Park, it moved just south of the city in 2017 to Atlanta Motor Speedway. While it increasingly fit into its new racetrack home, the move to Bouckaert Farm in the City of Chattahoochee Hills will give it 8,000 acres to expand is "Aquatic Fairytale" theme.

“While we wanted to be sensitive to the stresses that everyone is facing with COVID-19, we also wanted Imagine to be a positive light through the barrage negative news,” said founders Glenn and Madeleine Goodhand in an April press release. “After much deliberation, we are ready to make a positive change that will usher Imagine Festival into the next chapter and will give our guest something to look forward to."

In 2015, TomorrowWorld experienced an onslaught of rainstorms that turned Bouckaert Farm's roadways into mud pits and left fans stranded or forced to for walk hours. The roads, however, have since been paved, in addition to other improvements to the venue.

Despite concerns from public health officials that COVID-19 precautions may be necessary well into the fall, the event is currently set to take place September 18-20. 3-day passes are currently on sale for $169. Find more ticket info here.

FOLLOW IMAGINE FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/imaginemusicfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/imaginemusicfes

Instagram: instagram.com/imaginemusicfestival/