IMANU Falls Through Stage at Czech Music Festival, Ends Up in Hospital

"What was supposed to be one of the best nights of the year turned into a nightmare real quick."

One of the best nights of IMANU's promising young career quickly devolved into one that ended with him in a hospital bed.

The budding bass music producer took the stage over the weekend at Let It Roll, a Czech music festival in the Milovice Airport complex. He appeared alongside a bevy of iconic drum & bass artists, such as A.M.C, Netsky, NOISIΛ, and a collaborative performance by Mefjus and Camo & Krooked.

The fest was eventually hit with inclement weather, as heavy winds and rain walloped the stage and led to a severe thunderstorm, according to NOISIΛ's Thys. He tweeted yesterday that an artist "fell through the stage and was picked up by ambulance," adding that he was okay in the aftermath of the incident.

IMANU eventually shared an Instagram post containing a photo of him wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed. The producer said the night "turned into a nightmare real quick," but after undergoing x-rays, no bones were broken and he's fine despite a bit of pain. He seems to be in good spirits, hilariously pointing out in an ensuing tweet that NOISIΛ released a song 10 years ago called "Falling Through."

Many major electronic music artists have reached out with comments to wish IMANU a speedy recovery, such as Boombox Cartel, SLANDER, Kill The Noise, and Habstrakt, among others. Check out his Instagram post below.

