Mike Einziger of Incubus Says He and Skrillex Are "Cranking Out New Music At Furious Pace"

Skrillex's fans are riled up after Mike Einziger, co-founder of iconic band Incubus, shared an update on his recent studio sessions with the Grammy Award-winning electronic music producer.

Taking to Instagram to rhapsodize about the music they've been brewing along with Rex Kudo, Heavy Mellow, and Om'Mas Keith, Einziger couldn't hold in his excitement. "Most of y’all know that [Skrillex] and I have been working together for many years now in various musical capacities," he wrote. "Needless to say, COVID has been a crazy time and there’s been an unreasonable amount of pent-up musical energy! A couple weeks ago, [Skrillex], [Rex Kudo], [Om'Mas Keith], & [Heavy Mellow] invited me into their world and we’ve now coalesced Into a musical VOLTRON cranking out new music at furious pace. It’s been truly exhilarating and I can’t wait for you all to hear!"

Einziger's words only fan the flames of the feverish anticipation surrounding Skrillex's forthcoming album, which, at this point, is verging on mythical. Since sharing the news that the first of multiple albums was almost complete back in March, he has been spotted in the studio with a bevy of jaw-dropping collaborators. Those include Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys, Kendrick Lamar collaborator Zacari, and Mike D of legendary hip-hop trio The Beastie Boys, among others. Skrillex also wiped his Instagram back in June, only reinforcing the notion that something massive is on the horizon.

You can check out Einziger's Instagram post below. At the time of this article's publishing, Skrillex has yet to release a title or official release date for a forthcoming album.

