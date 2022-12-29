Influential fabric Promoter, Shaun Roberts, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Shaun Roberts, an influential former promoter at London's iconic fabric nightclub, has died after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

fabric has deeply influenced London's dance music scene for years and Roberts played a key role in the club, where he worked for over 16 years. He was beloved for helping unheralded DJs to secure bookings at the venue.

"You were the dearest friend to us, a cherished fabric family member, professional raver, passionate music lover, full of strength, determination and so much more," fabric wrote on its verified Instagram page. "We love you very much and you will always be a source of inspiration. You paved the way for so many artists that are now at the top of their game and helped to shape fabric into the club it is today and we are all so grateful."

Many major electronic music artists shared tributes to Roberts on social media, paying homage to the promoter and his impact on their careers.

"RIP Shaun Roberts," tweeted A-Trak. "Few clubs played a comparable role in shaping my growth as a DJ as Fabric in London, and I credit Shaun with those bookings and that vision."

Last year, Roberts launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical bills and life-extending treatment after a diagnosis of Stage 4 Metastatic cancer. At the time, he said the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes and liver and his life expectancy "was not good at all."

We at EDM.com send our condolences to the fabric team and Roberts' family, friends and loved ones.