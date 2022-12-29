Skip to main content
Influential fabric Promoter, Shaun Roberts, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Influential fabric Promoter, Shaun Roberts, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

"You paved the way for so many artists that are now at the top of their game and helped shape Fabric into the club it is today."

fabric/Twitter

"You paved the way for so many artists that are now at the top of their game and helped shape Fabric into the club it is today."

Shaun Roberts, an influential former promoter at London's iconic fabric nightclub, has died after a long battle with colorectal cancer. 

fabric has deeply influenced London's dance music scene for years and Roberts played a key role in the club, where he worked for over 16 years. He was beloved for helping unheralded DJs to secure bookings at the venue.

"You were the dearest friend to us, a cherished fabric family member, professional raver, passionate music lover, full of strength, determination and so much more," fabric wrote on its verified Instagram page. "We love you very much and you will always be a source of inspiration. You paved the way for so many artists that are now at the top of their game and helped to shape fabric into the club it is today and we are all so grateful."

Many major electronic music artists shared tributes to Roberts on social media, paying homage to the promoter and his impact on their careers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

burning man
NEWS

Here's a Collection of Free iPhone Wallpapers With Unbelievable Photos From Burning Man

Photographer Jamen Percy developed 50 free, downloadable wallpapers as a gift to the Burning Man community.

By Rachel Freeman
OF THE TREES - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 3
NEWS

Of The Trees Is Developing a Custom Game for Nintendo's Original Gameboy Color

Inspired by the "lore" of his recent music, Of The Trees' game will also feature bespoke pixel art and a soundtrack.

By Rachel Freeman
baauer
EVENTS

Watch Baauer's Epic DJ Set Live From a Secret Warehouse Location In Atlanta

Blending house, trap, hip-hop and more, Baauer threw down a DJ set for the books in collaboration with DEF.

By Rachel Freeman

"RIP Shaun Roberts," tweeted A-Trak. "Few clubs played a comparable role in shaping my growth as a DJ as Fabric in London, and I credit Shaun with those bookings and that vision." 

Last year, Roberts launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical bills and life-extending treatment after a diagnosis of Stage 4 Metastatic cancer. At the time, he said the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes and liver and his life expectancy "was not good at all."

We at EDM.com send our condolences to the fabric team and Roberts' family, friends and loved ones.

Tags
terms:
Fabric LondonPromotersShaun Roberts

Related

289124176_611679130313770_762593640512128767_n
NEWS

Watch Ben Klock DJ On 16 Decks at Fabric London

Ben Klock has mastered the art of juggling numerous CDJs and didn't hesitate to show it off during a recent club performance at London's fabric.

Robert Miles
NEWS

Trance Legend Robert Miles Passes Away at 47 After Battle With Cancer

The man behind "Children", one of the most iconic dream trance tracks, passes away at the age of just 47 after succumbing to cancer.

fabric london
NEWS

London's Famed fabric Club Bans Guest for Life After Publicly Shaming Attendee

The clubber received a lifetime ban after posting a video on Twitter mocking a dancing guest.

Arrows pointing to eye holes at the entrance of Farrington nightclub Fabric London.
NEWS

Fabric London Continues Stunt with Bizarre Installation Around Entrance

Fabric London's boarded-up entrance just got an unusual makeover.

A crowd shot from Farrington nightclub Fabric London.
NEWS

Fabric London Goes Dark, Takes Social Media Channels Down Without Warning

Fabric London is either about to announce really good or bad news.

First image to accompany Fabric article
FEATURES

DESTINATION NIGHTCLUB: FABRIC LONDON

From a meat storage facility to a true clubbing behemoth – a look at one of the world’s most iconic clubs.

Omnia Nightclub
NEWS

DJ Mag Releases Its Top 100 Clubs of 2017

Hakkasan, fabric, and Club Space all made the list.

Pacha
EVENTS

After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

Electronic music vet Solomun will usher in the return of one of Ibiza's most legendary clubs.