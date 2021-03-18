Insomniac Launches Underground Record Label, Factory 93 Records

Insomniac Launches Underground Record Label, Factory 93 Records

Factory 93 Records will showcase cutting edge house and techno music from around the world.
Author:
Publish date:

Factory 93 Records will showcase cutting edge house and techno music from around the world.

Less than a month has passed since Insomniac—the worlds leading dance music promoter—launched its new record label Lost In Dreams. Today, the brand has announced another new imprint to operate under the Insomniac Music Group umbrella: Factory 93 Records.

Launched as the underground arm of Insomniac, Factory 93 celebrates both established and emerging acts worldwide, honing in on all things house and techno. Launched as a warehouse series back in 2016, Factory 93 is a constantly evolving underground music experience. Breaking into the record label space, Factory 93 Records will be a means to eternalize these worldly sounds, dedicated to forming a collection of underground house, techno, tech house, and even disco music.

While there are not many details currently available about Factory 93 Records at this time, we can expect a roster of international acts revealed soolabeln, which will be accompanied by a plethora of underground tracks. The new imprint is a "carefully curated catalog,” according to a statement by Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac’s founder and CEO.

“Factory 93 represents the beginning of Insomniac. Underground dance music will always be the roots of everything we do," said Rotella. "Factory 93 is a very passionate part of the Insomniac portfolio worldwide, which makes this new record label even more exciting for us. With the addition of Factory 93 Records, our team will be able to carry over its vision from the live events side into a carefully curated catalog we can’t wait for you to hear.”  

FOLLOW FACTORY 93:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheFactory93
Twitter: twitter.com/thefactory93
Instagram: instagram.com/thefactory93
YouTube: bit.ly/3qXUA96

Related

Lee Foss MK Anabel
NEWS

Lee Foss, MK, and Anabel Englund to Appear at Factory 93 Livestream Tomorrow

The livestream will go down via Insomniac's YouTube, TikTok and Littlstar channels.

lid_2021_mk_teaser_general_1080x1080_r02
NEWS

Insomniac Launches New Record Label and Festival Experience, Lost In Dreams

Lost In Dreams will be a hub for the melodic avenues of bass music.

Factory 93
EVENTS

Factory 93 Brings the Warehouse to You with New Stream Tonight Featuring TESTPILOT, Deadmau5's Techno Alias

Groove to the underground with Erick Morillo, Lauren Lane, Patrick Topping, and TESTPILOT.

Factory 93
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces Skyline, a Massive Techno Festival in Orlando

The Martinez Brothers, Maceo Plex, Sacha Robotti, and DJ Tennis are set to hit the stage.

Spinnin' Records Asia
NEWS

Spinnin' Records to Launch New Label for Asian Market

Spinnin' Records Asia are set to release their first track November 29th.

MDLBEAST
NEWS

MDLBEAST Launches Record Label, Announces Debut Album

The first single from "Soundstorm Volume 1," produced by R3HAB, is slated for a February 26th, 2021 release.

Subtronics
NEWS

Subtronics Launches New Record Label, Cyclops Recordings

The first "mission" launches this Friday, December 4th.

CamelPhat
NEWS

CamelPhat Announces Launch of New Record Label

The Grammy Award-nominated duo invited music producers to send their demos for the label, which launches this summer.