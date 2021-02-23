Insomniac Launches New Record Label and Festival Experience, Lost In Dreams

Insomniac has announced a brand new electronic music record label and festival experience. Dubbed Lost In Dreams, the brand will operate under the same umbrella as Insomniac’s other fan-favorite titles, including Bassrush, Basscon, Factory 93, and Dreamstate.

Much like "Dawn," the melodic vertical of Excision's Subsidia Records, the Lost In Dreams record label will focus on future bass, melodic dubstep, and electronic pop music. True to Insomniac fashion, a press release issued by the famed dance music event brand also teased an "immersive festival experience," but details are scarce at the moment.

Announcements of major label signings are to be expected in the coming weeks, and the imprint will lean heavily into "vocal-driven dance music," according to a statement by Insomniac's founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella.

"Our mission has always been to create a home for every type of dance music fan out there while bringing quality new genres to the forefront, and we’re excited to continue that mission with Lost In Dreams, a brand new festival with its own dedicated record label, both of which will open up a new world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music," said Rotella. "Lost In Dreams is an entirely new vision for us where the festival team and our Insomniac Music Group crew will work side-by-side to simultaneously execute the development of the festival and record label. We are thrilled to unveil the newest world within the Insomniac universe."

