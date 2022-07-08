Insomniac Music Group and Sony Music Publishing Ink Global Administration Partnership

Insomniac has signed a global administration deal with Sony Music, inking a partnership that has the look of watershed moment for the electronic music powerhouse.

Billboard reports the deal entails royalty collection between the two companies as well as collaborative A&R schematics. The partnership arms Insomniac Music Group with an established administration partner to expand the services they provide to producers and songwriters, like in-house accounting and a new online royalty portal.

"It’s an honor to work with Sony, who is the world’s largest publishing company," explained Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella in a press statement to Billboard. "Expanding our reach to support Insomniac Music Group artists to showcase their work strategically worldwide is a top priority. I’m excited for this new partnership and know we can support songwriters in a unique and powerful way."

The bassPOD stage at the 2022 edition of Insomniac Events' EDC Las Vegas music festival. Brian Rapoport/EDM.com

Insomniac Music Group represents a slew of influential dance music imprints, like Insomniac Records, Factory 93 Records and HARD Records, among others.

Insomniac has long been revered for their pioneering contributions within the scope of electronic dance music culture. Earlier this year, they inked a partnership with Unity to develop new music experiences in the metaverse. And the company's events arm has continued to flourish, organizing many of the scene's most popular music festivals, like EDC Las Vegas.

"Insomniac is the gold standard for dance music" added Will Skalmoski, A&R Director at Sony Music Publishing, "and we look forward to working alongside them to build a publishing company of their customary prestige."