Insomniac Music Group and Sony Music Publishing Ink Global Administration Partnership
Insomniac has signed a global administration deal with Sony Music, inking a partnership that has the look of watershed moment for the electronic music powerhouse.
Billboard reports the deal entails royalty collection between the two companies as well as collaborative A&R schematics. The partnership arms Insomniac Music Group with an established administration partner to expand the services they provide to producers and songwriters, like in-house accounting and a new online royalty portal.
"It’s an honor to work with Sony, who is the world’s largest publishing company," explained Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella in a press statement to Billboard. "Expanding our reach to support Insomniac Music Group artists to showcase their work strategically worldwide is a top priority. I’m excited for this new partnership and know we can support songwriters in a unique and powerful way."
Recommended Articles
Insomniac Music Group and Sony Music Publishing Ink Global Administration Partnership
The partnership provides a myriad of new tools for Insomniac to help develop their roster.
Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA Team Up for Stunning Single, "Don't Let Me Let Go": Listen
The aching single will appear on Francis' long-awaited "This Mixtape Is Fire TOO."
SLANDER and Ashley Drake Connect On Heartfelt Single, "Halfway Down"
"Halfway Down" arrives by way of SLANDER's Heaven Sent imprint.
Insomniac Music Group represents a slew of influential dance music imprints, like Insomniac Records, Factory 93 Records and HARD Records, among others.
Insomniac has long been revered for their pioneering contributions within the scope of electronic dance music culture. Earlier this year, they inked a partnership with Unity to develop new music experiences in the metaverse. And the company's events arm has continued to flourish, organizing many of the scene's most popular music festivals, like EDC Las Vegas.
"Insomniac is the gold standard for dance music" added Will Skalmoski, A&R Director at Sony Music Publishing, "and we look forward to working alongside them to build a publishing company of their customary prestige."