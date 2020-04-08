Avicii Wins Best Album at International Dance Music Awards

While everything is put on hold due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the International Dance Music Awards (IDMA) found a way to still go on. Last week, the 34th edition of the ceremony was presented virtually on April 1st instead of normally being held during Winter Music Conference (WMC) on March 19th. As always, the awards focused on highlighting the best in talent, brands, labels, festivals, and more in relation to all things Electronic Music.

The major winner of this year's awards went to Avicii for Best Album with his posthumous release, TIM. The album was carried out through some of his longtime collaborators in his honor after his tragic passing back in April of 2018. This award is another indication of how strong his legacy truly is and that his work will live on for generations to come.

Some of the other major category winners include Skrillex for Best Male Artist (Bass), Fisher's "You Little Beauty" for Best Song (Electronic), Meduza and Goodboys' "Piece of Your Heart" for Best Song (Dance), and Meduza for Breakthrough Artist. Spinnin' Records landed the Best Label category and Tomorrowland took home the award for Best Festival/Event.

Check out the full list of winners below:

H/T: EDMTunes

FOLLOW WINTER MUSIC CONFERENCE:

Website: wintermusicconference.com

Facebook: facebook.com/wintermusicconference

Twitter: twitter.com/wmctweets

Instagram: instagram.com/wintermusicconference