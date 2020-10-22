Investment Firm Acquires Calvin Harris' Publishing Catalog for $90 Million

In what could be a watershed moment for electronic music producers, Calvin Harris has sold his publishing catalog for a staggering $90 million.

Vine Alternative Investments—a New York-based entertainment industry investment firm—has acquired the rights to Harris' expansive publishing catalog of over 150 tracks, many of which are considered modern dance music classics.

Billboard reports that the purchase cost Vine a cool $90 million and could close as high as $110 million. "Vine’s process was extremely smooth," said Mark Gillespie, Harris' longtime manager and CEO of music management firm Three Six Zero. "We valued their quick response time, exceptional knowledge of the space and straight-forward approach. We are very comfortable that they will be great stewards of the catalogue."

Harris' illustrious collection of songs includes global hits such as "Summer," "Feel So Close," and "This Is What You Came For," a momentous collaboration with Rihanna that has been received 3 billion streams between YouTube and Spotify.

Source: Billboard

