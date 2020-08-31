Nicky Romero Teases Debut of a New Alias, Monocule

The electronic dance music world is abuzz with theories after Nicky Romero teased what appears to be a new alias.

An Instagram profile dedicated to the alias in question, Monocule, was recently created, but it does not contain any posts at the time of this article's publishing. Although it is devoid of content, the profile's bio reads, "the deeper side of [Nicky Romero]," explicitly revealing it to be the Dutch superstar's new moniker. Romero himself took to Instagram to tease the project today, August 31st, according to a screenshot shared by a vigilant Reddit user.

In addition to the social media fodder relating to Monocule, a mysterious EP has surfaced on Beatport, which is available for pre-order now. The record is a three-track EP that is slated for a release this Friday, September 4th via Romero's Protocol Recordings banner. The Beatport page also allows viewers to listen to previews of all three songs, which are in the tech house vein. They are markedly more downtempo and hypnotic than his typically high-energy electro house sound, but no less dynamic.

You can pre-order Monocule - Volume 1 here and check out Romero's Instagram post below.

