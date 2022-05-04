ISOxo Announces Debut Music Festival Performance

It's all come full circle for ISOxo.

The red-hot DJ and bass music virtuoso is set to make his debut festival performance at HARD Summer in July. ISOxo, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2022 earlier this year, has quickly risen to the top of the bass music scene with little friction. His gritty, punk-infused sound has been resonating with fans and trap music lovers around the globe.

ISOxo took to social media to announce the momentous performance, adding that HARD Summer was ironically the first ever festival he attended.

"ok but seriously i cannot put into words how excited i am for this," ISOxo wrote. "hard summer 2019 was the first music festival i ever attended and it’s just crazy to me that i finally get to play it this year as my debut festival performance (what!!!) for real i can’t wait to show u all what i have planned for this set."

Many of ISOxo's contemporaries have lauded his high-octane live shows, like PEEKABOO, who said the energy is "unmatched."

HARD Summer made a huge return in 2021 and it's now back with a massive lineup of more than 100 artists, including Porter Robinson, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, Moore Kismet, Vintage Culture and many more. The fest's 2022 edition heavily integrates hip-hop as well, boasting Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and Denzel Curry, among other high-profile rappers.

ISOxo's debut festival announcement arrives ahead of his next single, "REDloop," which is slated to drop on Friday, May 6th via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint. You can pre-save the track here.

