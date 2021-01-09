Famed Italian DJ Joseph Capriati Stabbed by Father, Hospitalized

Famed Italian DJ Joseph Capriati has been admitted to a Caserta hospital after being stabbed by his father.

According to a report by la Repubblica Napoli, Capriati and his father were in engaged in a heated altercation in which the DJ's father, 61, stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife. The knife was seized and confiscated by police.

The Italian outlet reports that Capriati, who is now in stable condition after a transfusion, underwent a delicate surgery for a pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung. Alberto D'Agostino, director of the Major Trauma Surgery Department of the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, is holding off on offering information about Capriati's prognosis for 48 hours. D'Agostino also noted that the electronic music producer is "still in danger of life."

Capriati lives and works in Spain but had returned to his parent's home in Caserta, north of Naples, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Mixmag (via la Repubblica Napoli)