Jameela Jamil Condemns Sexist Comments About Production Credits on James Blake's Album

Actress, activist, and former DJ Jameela Jamil has responded to sexist and misogynistic comments on Twitter stating James Blake only credited her "to be nice" on his latest album, Friends That Break Your Heart. Jamil is credited on 12 of the tracks.

"A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn't possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend's music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice," Jamil tweeted on October 8th. "I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don't pursue producing."

Jamil has been dating Blake since 2015. She said the renowned artist had to fight her to take credit on his 5th studio album, which has been critically acclaimed. "I was so preemptively sick of the internet," she said.

But this isn't the first time The Good Place star has been the victim of sexism and misogyny.

The music industry is flooded with these seemingly endless comments and ideologies, pushing women to not get into music production or take credit for the exprbitant amounts of time and energy they put into a project. We are, however, beginning to see changes, but not fast enough.

"I hope you’re taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now," Jamil wrote in an Instagram post. "I hope you know that if you’re not being believed over your achievements… that it’s not a reflection of you… it’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can’t fathom that you could be impressive. It happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don’t credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me. We are in this shit together. Representation matters. It is not our responsibility to be believed, liked, understood or approved of."