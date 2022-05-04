Skip to main content
Jamie Jones to Perform Under 50,000-Year-Old Waterfall In Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jamie Jones to Perform Under 50,000-Year-Old Waterfall In Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fans can attend the Cercle-powered performance in-person or catch a livestream from anywhere in the world.

c/o Defected Records

Fans can attend the Cercle-powered performance in-person or catch a livestream from anywhere in the world.

It took 5,000 decades to forge the site of Jamie Jones' next performance.

The latest destination on Cercle's mission to deliver music from the world's most beautiful locations is the Pliva Waterfall in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Located in the historic city of Jajce, a World Heritage Site, the towering waterfall is believed to have formed about 50,000 years ago.

For this month's outing, Cercle has recruited the renowned Jones to perform a DJ set from beneath the falls on Monday, May 30th.

Pliva Waterfall

Pliva Waterfall in Jajce.

Fans can attend Jones' Cercle-powered performance in-person, and those unable to attend will be able to stream the show from a variety of social media platforms and even an Oculus VR headset for an extra immersive experience. The concert will broadcast beginning at 10:30AM PT (1:30PM ET). AMÉMÉ, Manda Moor and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Joma Maja will also be performing DJ sets.

Tickets to the show go on sale Wednesday, May 4th at 6PM CEST. You can sign-up for the pre-registration list here.

