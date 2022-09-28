Jamie Roy's "Organ Belta" Tops Beatport's House Charts Following DJ's Tragic Death

Skip to main content
Roy's friends, label mates and fans launched a vigorous campaign in the wake of his death.

Beloved Scottish DJ, dance music producer and Ibiza regular Jamie Roy tragically passed away last week, but his music continues to live on.

In the wake of his death, Roy's friends, label mates and fans launched a campaign to push his track, "Organ Belta," up the Beatport charts. The song, which was released through Patrick Topping's Trick label in September 2021, ultimately topped the site's House charts.

All of the money earned from Beatport will benefit Roy's family, according to a statement from Trick.

Roy was a regular in the Ibiza music scene as well as Glasgow's underground house and techno circuit. During his time on the White Isle, Roy held down a residency for Ibiza Rocks and played at Amnesia, DC-10, Pacha and Ushuaïa, among other iconic clubs. Last year, he signed to Ultra Records and released his song "Fantasy" with Huxley and DJ Rae.

In addition to his memorable runs in Ibiza and Glasgow's underground scene, Roy performed at this year's Terminal V, BPM Costa Rica and Albania's Unum Festival.

A few days prior to Roy's death, he took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of "Organ Belta" and announce a sequel to the track.

"Well Organ Belta is one year old next week!" Roy wrote. "Just had a look and it's at number 37 and still in the house charts 51 weeks later mental jumping 24 places since yesterday. I'm also 46th biggest selling house artist thank you all so much. organ belta 2 is coming..." 

You can purchase "Organ Belta" on Beatport here.

