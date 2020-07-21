Jasmine Thompson Shares Story Behind "Life-Changing" Zedd Collaboration, "Funny"

Jasmine Thompson didn't originally imagine her song would wind up in Zedd's hands, but as she knows well, life has a funny way of playing out.

In an interview with Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV5, the London-based singer-songwriter recalled that her producers sent an early demo of "Funny" to Zedd without her knowledge. Thompson said she initially had a vision that the melancholic single would be piano-driven, but once Zedd sent back his version, it instantly won her over. "The idea of collaborating with him was life-changing," she said. The surprising turn of events sparked bigger plans.

The two had originally intended to meet in person in Los Angeles to work on the song's music video. However, considering the onset of COVID-19, Thompson was no longer able to travel. Instead, a new vision for the song emerged that was especially relevant to the moment.

The "Funny" music video takes place almost entirely on a desktop homepage. The video is a bit meta as Thompson, who is struggling with a rocky relationship, subsequently receives a message from Zedd, who is eager to collaborate. With no set crews or camera operators, the shoot was coordinated through FaceTime.

While the experience was full of surprises, Thompson ultimately seems happy with the final cut. Due to the unique setup of the video, she sees it as a sign of the time the world spent in quarantine. You can watch the full KCTV5 interview here.

