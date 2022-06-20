Skip to main content
Jason Ross Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "ATLAS"

"While writing this album, I kept coming back to the idea of 'home' and what it means to me."

Jason Ross/Facebook

It's been over two years since the release of his last album, but Jason Ross hasn't forgotten about the fans who made it so special.

Beloved in electronic music circles for his inimitable blend of melodic bass, trance and progressive house, Ross has announced his forthcoming sophomore album ATLAS. The LP, Ross says, is an ode to the fiercely supportive faction of fans who tuned into his weekly "Atlas" livestreams during the pandemic.

"While writing this album, I kept coming back to the idea of ‘home’ and what it means to me," Ross said of ATLAS in an Instagram post. "Over the past few years, ‘Atlas’ has become a home base not just for my fans, but for myself too. The community started to build during quarantine and my weekly Atlas livestreams and has grown into such a thriving community. It only felt right to dedicate this album to all of you."

Scheduled to release on August 5th, 2022, ATLAS follows 2020's 1000 Faces, Ross' scintillating debut album. The latest glimpse into the album came last Friday with "Take You Home," a stentorian future bass track produced alongside MiTiS and frequent collaborator Dia Frampton. It's the second single to be released from ATLAS following "Hate This Kind of Love" (with HOLT).

Maurya Sevak_press credit Prathamesh Wadia (2)
INTERVIEWS

Inspired by Dance Music Greats, Maurya Sevak Aims to Make His Own Impact [Q&A]

Sevak discusses his sonic direction, favorite music production tools, new single "Horizon" and more.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago
Shambhala 2019 Liquid Stranger
EVENTS

Here Are the Top 10 Things to Cross Off Your Shambhala Music Festival Bucket List

Whether you're a veteran or new to the farm, here are 10 experiences not to miss out on at Shambhala.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago

You can listen to both singles below and pre-save ATLAS, which will drop under Seven Lions' Ophelia Records banner, here.

