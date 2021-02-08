[WATCH] Wild Bear Interrupts Livestreamed DJ Set

It's never a good feeling when you're playing some of your favorite tunes and your neighbor knocks on your door. Immediately your eyes begin to roll and you begrudgingly stumble over to the door waiting to be lectured about your volume levels.

That was not the case for Jody Flemming. While livestreaming a DJ set, he heard his neighbor honking their horn repeatedly. Expecting to see a person outside asking him to turn it down, he instead found a bear standing at his door. On YouTube, he shared a clip of the encounter.

When speaking to the Asheville Citizen-Times, he explains the situation and reveals that due to the lighting in the room, he didn't realize who was at his door until he was almost there.

It was my neighbor in the street blowing their horn. That kind of alerted me that something was going on. And so I turned around — in the video it was really more backlit than it looks — and I just saw this figure. I thought it was maybe my neighbor coming to tell me my music was too loud. I got kind of halfway over and said, ‘Oh, there's a bear there.’

The local publication would then ask him how he remained so calm with a large wild animal at his door. He shared that he used to be a park ranger at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and that he has first-hand experience working with bears.

The description of the embedded recording reveals that he will donate 20% of the revenue earned from his videos to the Western North Carolina Nature Center. You can check out some of Flemming's mixes on his YouTube channel.