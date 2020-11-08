President-Elect Joe Biden Closes Victory Speech With Music from Avicii and Kygo

After the Associated Press and most of the world's news publications called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday, the new President-elect and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, took the stage for their victory speeches. After addressing the nation following their win over President Donald Trump, they said goodnight to the country with a medley of popular songs during their closing ceremony.

One of the first songs featured during their celebration was Kygo and Whitney Houston's "Higher Love." The song would lead way to a drone-powered fireworks show that included Avicii's iconic Coldplay collaboration, "A Sky Full of Stars."

A video of Biden and Harris' entire speech and the subsequent closing celebration was posted to YouTube by the Wall Street Journal. You can hear "Higher Love" at the 27:15 mark and see the fireworks display featuring the sounds of Avicii and Coldplay at 29:40.

Interestingly enough, the Avicii and Coldplay selection was anything but random. The track was prominently featured at the end of the night due to it being the favorite song of Biden's late son Beau. This continued a series of tributes to his son, which included a performance from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at his funeral in 2015.