Joel Corry Announces Forthcoming Release of Collab With David Guetta and Raye

This week, British dance-pop export Joel Corry officially announced an incoming collaboration with contemporary music powerhouses David Guetta and Raye, due Friday, February 26th.

The news of the single, titled "BED," came alongside a saucy photo shoot featuring each artist tucked into their beds. Naturally, Raye stole the show. Corry also posted a teaser of the track on his Instagram, hinting at bouncy, festival-ready dance-pop tune overlaid with Raye's feathery vocals.

Originally garnering attention with his smash single "Head & Heart" with MNEK, Corry knows this sonic territory well. Meanwhile, the seamless integration of vocals and synths speaks to Guetta's finesse. He has previously worked with Raye on two additional tracks, including the "future rave" single "Make It To Heaven" with MORTEN, and released his own Jack Back-styled remix of "Head & Heart" last August.

