October 11, 2021
Joel Corry Stars In MTV's New YouTube Series

Big Beat Records

October 11, 2021

Joel Corry Stars In MTV's New YouTube Series

Get a behind-the-scenes look into a typical day for the English hitmaker and DJ.
After the release of his breakthrough, Platinum-selling single "Sorry" in 2019, London-based DJ and producer Joel Corry has captured the hearts of the dance music scene with chart-topping singles like “Lonely,” “Bed,” and “Head & Heart."

Now, he’s starring in MTV’s new series Being Joel Corry, which aired on MTV UK’s YouTube channel on Friday, October 8th and showcases a typical day in the touring DJ’s life. Kicking off the show is an entertaining house tour à la Cribs, where we get a glimpse into Corry’s charismatic personality. We even learn that he still has his mum do his laundry every Sunday.

MTV then follows Joel Corry into the studio, where we get to see him in his element and witness the making of “Out Out” with Jax Jones and Charli XCX. Jax Jones makes a cameo on this episode, recording vocals for the track and providing insight into the creative process.

For the rest of the episode, we follow Corry and his tour manager Lee to their first post-lockdown music festival. MTV gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the gig life, including the mundane stuff, like long drives home.

This isn’t Corry’s first time working with MTV. His first proper job after university was at MTV UK, where he worked as a TV production intern. He was then featured on MTV’s British reality show Geordie Shore. 

Find out more about Being Joel Corry here.

Facebook: facebook.com/JoelCorry
Instagram: instagram.com/joelcorry
Twitter: twitter.com/joelcorry
Spotify: spoti.fi/3auW2Js

