John Frusciante Says He Returned to Red Hot Chili Peppers to "Continue to Play Electronic Music"

Following his return to the group following an indefinite hiatus, fabled Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is excited about the band's prospects and its willingness to feature electronic influences.

In a recent interview with Ele-King, Frusciante offered up some exciting news on the band's forthcoming music, exulting in his reunion and asserting his intention to dabble in electronic music. "That’s right. I came back to the band because I knew that I could continue to play electronic music, and I have the leeway to get along," he said.

With a forthcoming album called MAYA on the horizon, which is named after his cat who passed away due to cancer last year, Frusciante is preparing to go full throttle in both rock and electronic music in the near future. "As a rock musician and as an electronic musician, I want to express myself in two ways and be free," he said.

EDM has always been in Frusciante's blood. After his departure from the band in 2010, he shifted his focus to electronic music, citing his love of acid house. He followed by releasing the first album under his new electronic alias, Trickfinger, which recently dropped a new project in June titled She Smiles Because She Presses The Button.

"I started being serious about following my dream to make electronic music, and to be my own engineer, five years ago," Frusciante wrote in a 2015 blog post. "For the 10 years prior to that, I had been playing guitar along with a wide range of different types of programmed synthesizer and sample-based music, emulating what I heard as best as I could."