John Krasinski of The Office Is DJing a Virtual Prom

In something out of a Black Mirror episode, The Office's John Krasinski has announced that he will be DJing a virtual prom.

Yes, Jim Halpert will be gracing the decks from his home and spinning some dance music to those unfortunate students whose proms were nixed due to the impact of COVID-19.

What better platform to announce prom-related news than TikTok, where the "A Quiet Place" actor posted a hilarious video, belting Chris de Burgh's classic "Lady In Red" in pink children's headphones and declaring, "Confused? Me too. For all of you missing prom, I'm hosting this Friday night." The stream will go down via Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube channel tomorrow night at 8PM EST (5PM PST). You can tune into the unprecedented live stream prom event here.

H/T: Parade