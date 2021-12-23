John Summit Tops Beatport's List of Best-Selling Artists In 2021
Fresh off a year of utter dominance, John Summit can add "Best-Selling Artist" to his rapidly growing list of accomplishments.
Summit's affinity for writing intoxicating house music has landed him in the number one spot on Beatport's list of top-selling artists in 2021 alongside a handful of well-regarded names. Following the Chicago native on Beatport's list are David Penn, ARTBAT, Biscits, Charlotte de Witte, CamelPhat, Space 92, Ben Böhmer, Cloonee, and Break, respectively.
Summit's rise to superstardom has been inevitable since he released his breakout Defected hit "Deep End" in 2020. Since then, the song has remained a staple in the DJ sets of many of his dance music contemporaries, like Diplo, Alesso, and Jauz, among others. Other tracks like "Make Me Feel," "Beauty Sleep," and his collaborative remix of SOFI TUKKER's "Drinkee" with Vintage Culture, have also emerged has fan-favorites.
Check out Summit's announcement below.
