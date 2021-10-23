October 23, 2021
Jon Hopkins' New Album Is Strategically Designed to Last the Length of a Ketamine Trip



Hopkins is one of the music industry's foremost proponents of psychedelic therapy.
Jon Hopkins' forthcoming album is at the cutting-edge of a new field emerging at the intersection of music and wellness.

His forthcoming album, Music for Psychedelic Therapy, is exactly what one would expect: a guided tour for healing while in an altered state. 

According to The Guardian, the album itself is timed to last the average length of a ketamine trip. "We’re entering an era where this kind of therapy is going to be legal and widespread, and you need to have music for it,” Hopkins said. "I’ve got to be really careful of sounding too grandiose, but it really feels to me like there is a frontier here – a new genre of music."

Ketamine has shown recent breakthrough promise in curbing the potential for suicide and curtailing the frequency of major depressive episodes in individuals who have historically suffered from mental illness.

In an excerpt from the album published to YouTube, Hopkins pairs sustained melodic soundscapes with a warm undercurrent of sub bass. Sounds meld into each other, evolving slowly, almost imperceptibly over time as kaleidoscopic visuals unfold across the screen. The experiential body of work is meant to be consumed within a singular setting and is devoid of drum sounds or any concept of musical time keeping.

Hopkins' album Music For Psychedelic Therapy will be released in full on November 12th. 

