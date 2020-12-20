Jonas Aden Hilariously Went Undercover and Hired Ghost Producers to Recreate His Sound

Jonas Aden has curated some of the finest YouTube content in the dance music world as of late, uploading an abundance of tips and tricks for aspiring producers and fun musical experiments. One of his more recent videos raised eyebrows as it takes on a sensitive topic in the EDM world—ghost producers.

For a video challenge, the Norwegian producer used Fiverr to hire a variety of ghost producers to create songs matching his signature style. To avoid suspicion, he didn't use his real name when reaching out to the producers and he intentionally crafted the messages to sound like they were from a less experienced musician. In the video, he details the whole process from contacting the sellers to showing off their final projects.

Without giving too much away, one of the most impressive and expensive producers he hired, Charlie Atom, shared a blog post and video explaining the story from his perspective. It's interesting to see how he identified he was being contacted by Aden and how the resulting creation led to an increase in demand for his production services.

You can check out Aden's original ghost production video and Atom's response on their respective YouTube channels below.

