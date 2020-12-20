Jonas Aden Hilariously Went Undercover and Hired Ghost Producers to Recreate His Sound

Jonas Aden Hilariously Went Undercover and Hired Ghost Producers to Recreate His Sound

In addition to Aden's original video, one of the ghost producers shared the story from his point of view.
Author:
Publish date:

Jonas Aden

Jonas Aden has curated some of the finest YouTube content in the dance music world as of late, uploading an abundance of tips and tricks for aspiring producers and fun musical experiments. One of his more recent videos raised eyebrows as it takes on a sensitive topic in the EDM world—ghost producers.

For a video challenge, the Norwegian producer used Fiverr to hire a variety of ghost producers to create songs matching his signature style. To avoid suspicion, he didn't use his real name when reaching out to the producers and he intentionally crafted the messages to sound like they were from a less experienced musician. In the video, he details the whole process from contacting the sellers to showing off their final projects. 

Without giving too much away, one of the most impressive and expensive producers he hired, Charlie Atom, shared a blog post and video explaining the story from his perspective. It's interesting to see how he identified he was being contacted by Aden and how the resulting creation led to an increase in demand for his production services.

You can check out Aden's original ghost production video and Atom's response on their respective YouTube channels below. 

FOLLOW JONAS ADEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/JonasAdenMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/jonasaden
Instagram: instagram.com/jonasaden
Spotify: spoti.fi/3nNeC5m

Related

cvnt5 gareth emery ashley wallbridge
NEWS

Gareth Emery Opens Up About Ghost Producing, Hints at New Album

“There are about 10 tracks in the Armada / Garuda catalog that I ghost produced for others back in the day.”

Dillon Francis
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Drops New "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" with Hilarious Music Video

In addition to his new single and video, Dillon Francis announced that his next mixtape will release November 15th.

Chet Porter
NEWS

Chet Porter Reveals he Ghost Produced a Radio Hit Last Year

The Foreign Family Collective artist revealed he ghost produced a track that became a radio hit.

Alesso Truth Or Drink
NEWS

Alesso Plays "Truth or Drink" with Fan In Hilarious Must-See Interview

In the unbelievably personal interview, Alesso and a fan dive into a medley of humorous and uncomfortable topics.

Ghost Production In The Studio
FEATURES

If You're Thinking of Being a Ghost Producer, Read This

What is the role of ghost production in the era of electronic dance music?

Tesla-Reports-Earnings-Next-Week-but-Elon-Musk-Is-Still-a-
NEWS

Elon Musk Teases Vegas Loop With "Tunnel Rave" Set to the Sounds of Avicii

A video posted by The Boring Company shares footage of the Vegas Loop set to "Levels" by Avicii.

Jonas Blue
INTERVIEWS

Jonas Blue Talks Tiësto Collaboration, Staying Fit on the Road and More

We caught up with the producer before his performance at Airbeat One in Germany.

A crowd and stage photo taken during the 2018 edition of Beyond Wonderland showing fireworks during Showtek's set.
NEWS

Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon had 3.5 Million Viewers

In addition to sharing the number of attendees, Pasquale Rotella hinted that future virtual events are in the works.