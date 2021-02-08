Joseph Capriati Has Been Released From the Hospital

Back in January, Italian producer Joseph Capriati was hospitalized after being stabbed by his father. His management quickly confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening but he was still required to stay in the hospital as the attack caused his lung to collapse. Unfortunately, he then shared an update that he suffered complications and was required to undergo a six-hour, life-saving surgery.

Over the weekend, he took to Instagram and announced his release from the hospital. The photo shows him smiling in the sunlight. In the caption, he thanks fans for their support and reveals that he's back to work: "Back to life, and to Music. Perpetually grateful! See you soon." (translated from Italian)

While fans are simply excited to see him in good health once again, he's also sparked excitement by sharing that he will be returning to work on upcoming music.

Source: Mixmag