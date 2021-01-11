Joseph Capriati's Injuries are "Not Life-Threatening" After Stabbing by Father

Following the stabbing of Joseph Capriati over the weekend, the famed Italian DJ's management confirmed that his injuries "are not life-threatening."

Parallel shared a statement via Facebook in which the company thanked fans for sending their love to Capriati, who was stabbed by his father on January 9th, 2021. The renowned electronic music producer, who lives and works in Spain but had returned to his parent's home in Caserta due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was reportedly stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

When the news broke, Capriati was in stable condition after a delicate surgery for a pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung. At the time, Alberto D'Agostino, director of the Major Trauma Surgery Department of the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, had said the DJ was "still in danger of life."

You can read Parallel's statement below.