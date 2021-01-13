Joseph Capriati Shares Update from Hospital After Stabbing: "The Worst is Over Now"

The famed Italian DJ was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his father on January 8th, 2021.
Joesph Capriati

After being stabbed by his father and hospitalized on January 8th, 2021, Joseph Capriati has shared an update on his health.

The renowned electronic music producer, who lives and works in Spain but had returned to his parent's home in Caserta due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was reportedly stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. In his new post, Capriati said he was thankful to be alive and requested respect and privacy for his family.

"I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart, my relatives, friends, acquaintances, and the many DJs and promoters who have shown me so much affection these days. I am touched," Capriati wrote in an Instagram post, which has been translated for this publication. "I haven't been able to read and reply to the messages yet but I will do it in a few days when I get better. Until this morning I didn't even have the strength to speak, but the doctors say the worst is over now."

"I ask only one thing if it is possible, a little respect for my father and my family, since neither I nor any of you have the power and the duty to judge what happened," he continues. "Family dramas are the order of the day, and especially attention to the press because, as you well know, the news is often confused and untrue. I forgive my father for the crazy gesture and I pray so much for him. Now I think about healing. See you soon."

You can read Capriati's full Instagram post below.

